Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

Members from the 3rd Airlift Squadron hold up a welcome home banner for fellow squadron members returning to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Deployed Team Dover members returned to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-17 Globemaster III, operated by 3AS, is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

