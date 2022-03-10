Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 6 of 12]

    Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Deployed personnel deplane a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Team Dover members returned to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:25
    Photo ID: 7449424
    VIRIN: 221003-F-BO262-1014
    Resolution: 4784x3029
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    3rd Airlift Squadron
    436th Mission Generation Group

