Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

Capt. Matthew Zettler, Air Force ROTC instructor, Detachment 128, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware, and daughter Aubrey, wait for Capt. Brianna Zettler, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, to deplane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Members from the 3rd AS, 436th Mission Generation Group and 436th Security Forces Squadron were greeted by family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

