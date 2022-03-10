Amanda and Beau Bertelson, wife and son of Capt. Ben Bertelson, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, wait for him to deplane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Members from the 3rd AS, 436th Mission Generation Group and 436th Security Forces Squadron were greeted by family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members after a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7449422 VIRIN: 221003-F-BO262-1012 Resolution: 4713x3088 Size: 1.74 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.