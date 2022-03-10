Family, fellow squadron and other Team Dover members wait for deployed personnel to deplane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Personnel were greeted upon their return to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7449414 VIRIN: 221003-F-BO262-1009 Resolution: 4541x2444 Size: 1.38 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.