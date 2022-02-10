221002-N-DU622-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, makes an arrested gear landing on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Justin McTaggart)

Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 Photo ID: 7447957 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, E-2C Hawkeye Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 10 of 10], by SN Justin McTaggart