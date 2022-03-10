221003-N-NX635-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Anthony Avila, from Los Angeles, performs maintenance on the rotor of an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 23:25 Photo ID: 7447944 VIRIN: 221003-N-NX635-1019 Resolution: 3093x4647 Size: 579.37 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Removes Safety Wire From Rotor Nuts [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.