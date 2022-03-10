221003-N-NX635-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kevin Cross, from Los Angeles, removes chains from an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 23:25 Photo ID: 7447951 VIRIN: 221003-N-NX635-1035 Resolution: 4172x2777 Size: 726.45 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Removes Chains from Aircraft [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.