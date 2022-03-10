Sailor Removes Tail Rotor Servo

221003-N-NX635-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Li Zibin, from San Francisco, removes the tail rotor servo of an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

