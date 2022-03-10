Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Removes Tail Rotor Servo [Image 2 of 10]

    Sailor Removes Tail Rotor Servo

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221003-N-NX635-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Li Zibin, from San Francisco, removes the tail rotor servo of an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 23:25
    VIRIN: 221003-N-NX635-1031
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
