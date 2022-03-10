Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Tightens Bolt [Image 3 of 10]

    Sailor Tightens Bolt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221003-N-NX635-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Sahara Peters, from Oakland, Calif., tightens a bolt on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

