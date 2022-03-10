Sailor Tightens Bolt

221003-N-NX635-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Sahara Peters, from Oakland, Calif., tightens a bolt on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

