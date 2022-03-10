Aircraft Launches From The Flight Deck

221003-N-NX635-2035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, launches from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

