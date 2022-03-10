221003-N-NX635-2294 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, performs an arrested gear landing on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7447955
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-NX635-2294
|Resolution:
|3936x2214
|Size:
|602.31 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Performs Arrested Gear Landing [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
