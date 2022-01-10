A C-17 Globemaster III taxis down the runway upon returning to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, after relocating in preparation for Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were either secured in a hangar or relocated prior to the storm’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 18:47 Photo ID: 7445327 VIRIN: 221001-F-XY111-1227 Resolution: 7314x4876 Size: 2.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.