C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Marin, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were either secured in a hangar or relocated prior to the storm’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
