C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Marin, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were secured in a hangar or relocated 72 hours prior to the Category 1 Hurricane’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US