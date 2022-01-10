Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 8 of 16]

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshall in a C-17 Globemaster III following Hurricane Ian at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. Base personnel executed the rapid recovery of the C-17s, ensuring the continuation of Team Charleston’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7445321
    VIRIN: 221001-F-BI574-0330
    Resolution: 5341x3363
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Ian

