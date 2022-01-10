Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 7 of 16]

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Dolan, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, recovers a C-17 Globemaster III following Hurricane Ian at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. Base personnel executed the rapid recovery of the C-17s, ensuring the continuation of Team Charleston’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7445320
    VIRIN: 221001-F-BI574-0298
    Resolution: 3875x5988
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian
    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT