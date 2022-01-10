C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, recovers a returning C-17 Globemaster III following Hurricane Ian at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022. Base personnel executed the rapid recovery of the C-17s, ensuring the continuation of Team Charleston’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
