C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

A U.S. Air Force Airman looks over a C-17 Globemaster III upon its return to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were either secured in a hangar or relocated prior to the storm’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

