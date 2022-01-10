Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 12 of 16]

    C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman walks onto a C-17 Globemaster III upon returning to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, after relocating in preparation for Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were either secured in a hangar or relocated prior to the storm’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17s return to JB Charleston after Hurricane Ian [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Ian

