USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

221001-N-YQ181-1225 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) Capt. Michael Sweeney, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), launch from the flight deck in an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

