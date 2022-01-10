USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

221001-N-YQ181-1176 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Christos Elias, from Temple, Texas, assigned to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, monitors the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

