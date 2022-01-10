221001-N-YQ181-1050 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7445079
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-YQ181-1050
|Resolution:
|4146x2937
|Size:
|813.22 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT