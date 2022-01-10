221001-N-YQ181-1050 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 11:09 Photo ID: 7445079 VIRIN: 221001-N-YQ181-1050 Resolution: 4146x2937 Size: 813.22 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.