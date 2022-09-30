USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off

220930-N-BR419-1185 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Gisaiah Willard, left, from Oakland, California, describes his dish during a cook-off in the forward galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

