Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off [Image 5 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr. 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220930-N-BR419-1185 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Gisaiah Willard, left, from Oakland, California, describes his dish during a cook-off in the forward galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 11:09
    Photo ID: 7445070
    VIRIN: 220930-N-BR419-1185
    Resolution: 4292x2861
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a cook-off
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    CVN 76
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    cook-off

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT