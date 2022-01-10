Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill [Image 8 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221001-N-PS962-1073 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), engage a simulated fire in the hangar bay during a general quarters drill in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    drill
    CVN 76
    general quarters
    damage control
    hangar bay
    USS Ronald Reagan

