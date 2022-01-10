221001-N-PS962-1243 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st Class Carlos Sanchez, Medellin, Colombia, instructs Sailors on proper firefighting techniques during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 11:09 Photo ID: 7445077 VIRIN: 221001-N-PS962-1243 Resolution: 2741x1958 Size: 816.14 KB Location: KR Hometown: MEDELLIN, CO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters drill [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.