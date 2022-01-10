Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 15 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221001-N-YQ181-2223 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Oct. 1, 2022) Capt. Michael Sweeney, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), approach for a landing on the flight deck in an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 1. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

