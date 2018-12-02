19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corbin Roubik, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, left, assists U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, after an F-16 Viper sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. The 19th Air Force leads innovation in training through Pilot Training Transformation while monitoring production and overseeing top-level instruction and flying operations, manning, contracts, logistics and maintenance trends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

