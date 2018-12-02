U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corbin Roubik, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, left, assists U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, after an F-16 Viper sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. The 19th Air Force leads innovation in training through Pilot Training Transformation while monitoring production and overseeing top-level instruction and flying operations, manning, contracts, logistics and maintenance trends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
This work, 19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB
