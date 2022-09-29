U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Galeano, 6th Attack Squadron assistant flight chief, left, welcomes U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander to the 29th and 6th Attack Squadron headquarters building at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 29, 2022. During his first visit to Holloman, Stewart visited multiple squadrons to learn more about how they contribute to the 49th Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7444136 VIRIN: 220929-F-WJ136-1009 Resolution: 4590x3054 Size: 2.56 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.