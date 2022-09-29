19th Air Force leadership alongside Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron receive a
pre-flight briefing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 29, 2022. The 29th Attack Squadron, along with other MQ-9 Reaper squadrons at Holloman, are responsible for producing most of the U.S. Air Force’s Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7444137
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-WJ136-1081
|Resolution:
|5318x3538
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT