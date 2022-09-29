19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

19th Air Force leadership alongside Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron receive a

pre-flight briefing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 29, 2022. The 29th Attack Squadron, along with other MQ-9 Reaper squadrons at Holloman, are responsible for producing most of the U.S. Air Force’s Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

