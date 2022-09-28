Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 3 of 9]

    19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Games, 311th Fighter Squadron wing scheduling director, left, demonstrates how a pilot should enter an F-16 Viper to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 28, 2022. The 311th FS trains an average of 180 students per year, averaging more than 10,800 sorties and 14,600 hours per fiscal year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

    Holloman Air Force Base
    AETC
    49th Wing
    DV visit
    19th AF

