19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Justin Apticar attend a breakfast social with Airmen at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. The social was held so that Stewart and Apticar may understand the quality of life of and challenges facing junior Airmen at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US