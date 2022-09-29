19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, observes an MQ-9 Reaper student pilot and sensor operator in a ground control station at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. Holloman Air Force Base is a vital training location for remotely piloted aircraft aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

