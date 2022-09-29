U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, observes an MQ-9 Reaper student pilot and sensor operator in a ground control station at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. Holloman Air Force Base is a vital training location for remotely piloted aircraft aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7444139
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-WJ136-1263
|Resolution:
|5757x3830
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT