19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corbin Roubik, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, directs an F-16 Viper flown by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Hayward, 311th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 29, 2022. The familiarization flight was put in place to showcase the capabilities of the 311th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US