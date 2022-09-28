Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9]

    19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, greets Airmen at the 54th Operations Support Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 28, 2022. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen supported Stewart by preparing and fitting his flight gear for an F-16 Viper familiarization flight (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Air Force commander visits Holloman AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

