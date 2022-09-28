Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen of the 100th Air Refueling Wing during an all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept 28, 2022. During her visit, Bass received feedback on important topics and learned more about Team Mildenhall Airmen, programs and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7442870 VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0159 Resolution: 5960x3965 Size: 1.88 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.