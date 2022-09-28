CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Washer, 100th Security Forces Squadron section chief of installation security, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the unique situation of the walking gate leading to the Child Development Center during a visit to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. During her visit, Bass toured facilities, recognized outstanding performers and addressed Team Mildenhall during an all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

