U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Beedham, 727th Air Mobility Squadron operations flight chief, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the operations and capabilities of the 727th AMS and the Patriot Express, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. The Patriot Express, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7442865 VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0029 Resolution: 4896x3497 Size: 1.34 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.