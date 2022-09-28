Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 9]

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Beedham, 727th Air Mobility Squadron operations flight chief, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the operations and capabilities of the 727th AMS and the Patriot Express, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. The Patriot Express, also known as the rotator, is a Department of Defense contracted commercial charter flight which provides international support to U.S. military and civilian members and their families permanently changing station to the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7442865
    VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0029
    Resolution: 4896x3497
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

