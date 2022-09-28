U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems section chief, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on various innovations created by maintenance Airmen built for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Airmen 100th MXS are engaged in creating new resources such as a new boom pod cover for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft that has the potential to save the U.S. Air Force 40,000 man-hours and approximately $1 million per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7442864 VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0023 Resolution: 5123x3659 Size: 1.3 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.