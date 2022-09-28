Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 9]

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Smith, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems section chief, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on various innovations created by maintenance Airmen built for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Airmen 100th MXS are engaged in creating new resources such as a new boom pod cover for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft that has the potential to save the U.S. Air Force 40,000 man-hours and approximately $1 million per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7442864
    VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0023
    Resolution: 5123x3659
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall
    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    England
    TeamMildenhall
    BetterTogether
    CMSAF19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT