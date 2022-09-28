Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 9]

    CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Staff Sgt. Hunter Hartford, 727th Air Mobility Squadron unit deployment manager during a visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Bass coined Hartford for his superior performance within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    England
    TeamMildenhall
    BetterTogether
    CMSAF19

