CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Staff Sgt. Hunter Hartford, 727th Air Mobility Squadron unit deployment manager during a visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Bass coined Hartford for his superior performance within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7442868
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-SZ127-0066
|Resolution:
|4930x3521
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
