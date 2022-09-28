Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Staff Sgt. Hunter Hartford, 727th Air Mobility Squadron unit deployment manager during a visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Bass coined Hartford for his superior performance within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7442868 VIRIN: 220928-F-SZ127-0066 Resolution: 4930x3521 Size: 1.28 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.