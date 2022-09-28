Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass walks with Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief during a visit and tour of Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. During her visit, Bass toured facilities, recognized outstanding performers and addressed Team Mildenhall during an all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7442869
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-SZ127-0072
|Resolution:
|4035x2882
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
