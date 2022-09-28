Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. Mike Perry, first sergeant special duty manager, speaks with Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander during her visit to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. During her visit, Bass learned more about the innovations of the Airmen of Team Mildenhall and the mission of the only permanent air refueling wing in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7442859
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-SZ127-0007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
