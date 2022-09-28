CMSAF visits RAF Mildenhall

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. Mike Perry, first sergeant special duty manager, poses for a group photo with first sergeants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2022. Bass represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, and as such, provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7442863
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-SZ127-0010
|Resolution:
|4944x3531
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
