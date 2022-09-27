Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8]

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Master Sgt. Justin Canizales, 51st Security Forces Squadron integrated defense superintendent, during a prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2022. The monument stone (pictured) was to be added to Osan’s POW/MIA memorial monument in honor of U.S. Army Private First Class Anselmo Zamora who died during the Korean War, Feb. 24, 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7442757
    VIRIN: 220927-F-NX702-1001
    Resolution: 5082x3310
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    POW/MIA
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    prisoner of war and missing in action

