Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Master Sgt. Justin Canizales, 51st Security Forces Squadron integrated defense superintendent, during a prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2022. The monument stone (pictured) was to be added to Osan’s POW/MIA memorial monument in honor of U.S. Army Private First Class Anselmo Zamora who died during the Korean War, Feb. 24, 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7442757 VIRIN: 220927-F-NX702-1001 Resolution: 5082x3310 Size: 8.38 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.