    Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 1 of 8]

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) flag flies during a remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Military installations, memorials and museums fly the National League of Families' POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the United States’ resolve to never forget POWs or those who served their country in conflicts and are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7442750
    VIRIN: 220926-F-NX702-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    POW/MIA
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    prisoner of war and missing in action

