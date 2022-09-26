A prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) flag flies during a remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Military installations, memorials and museums fly the National League of Families' POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the United States’ resolve to never forget POWs or those who served their country in conflicts and are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:39 Photo ID: 7442750 VIRIN: 220926-F-NX702-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.46 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.