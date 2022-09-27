Osan honors POW/MIA service members

Two A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron fly in formation over a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2022. The ceremony closed out two days of events at Osan to pay tribute to and honor the sacrifices of prisoners of war or service members missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

