Osan honors POW/MIA service members

Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, talks about the importance of honoring and remembering prisoners of war and service members missing in action during a remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,500 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 09.26.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR