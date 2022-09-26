Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 5 of 8]

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) patch is affixed on the arm of Master Sgt. Andres Munoz, 51st Operations Squadron chief controller, during a remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Every year, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September to honor those who were prisoners of war or are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Remembrance
    POW/MIA
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    prisoner of war and missing in action

