Osan honors POW/MIA service members

A prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) patch is affixed on the arm of Master Sgt. Andres Munoz, 51st Operations Squadron chief controller, during a remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Every year, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September to honor those who were prisoners of war or are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

