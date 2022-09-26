An Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing walks past a prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) memorial at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Osan recognized POW/MIA day from Sept. 26-27 with multiple events, including a 24-hour run, a breakfast, and a remembrance/brick dedication ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 01:39
|Photo ID:
|7442751
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-NX702-1001
|Resolution:
|3950x4044
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
