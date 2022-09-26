Osan honors POW/MIA service members

An Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing walks past a prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) memorial at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Osan recognized POW/MIA day from Sept. 26-27 with multiple events, including a 24-hour run, a breakfast, and a remembrance/brick dedication ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

