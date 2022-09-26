Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 2 of 8]

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing walks past a prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) memorial at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Osan recognized POW/MIA day from Sept. 26-27 with multiple events, including a 24-hour run, a breakfast, and a remembrance/brick dedication ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    POW/MIA
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    prisoner of war and missing in action

