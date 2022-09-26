Osan honors POW/MIA service members

Senior Airmen Hunter Rhoden and Tochtly Silvar, 51st Operations Squadron air traffic controllers, walk with the prisoner of war and missing in action (POW/MIA) guidon during a 24-hour run/walk at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. The POW/MIA flag was first recognized by Public Law 101-355 in 1990 symbolizing the United States’ resolve to never forget POWs or those who served their country in conflicts and are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

